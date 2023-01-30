President Joe Biden’s approval numbers have taken a hit after the discovery of classified documents at his private residence and office, but the limelight has also dimmed for former President Donald Trump in the same period.

What Happened: The number of people who searched for Trump on Google is larger than those searching for Biden, CNN’s Harry Enten pointed out, although that trend has changed since the latter half of January.

In the past two weeks, among those that searched for Biden or Trump, nearly 60% searched for the incumbent president, according to Enten.

As the Biden searches rose and he took the spotlight, Trump was on the back foot. Enten noted that fewer people searched for the former president than in any month since he began running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2015.

Why It Matters: Biden’s public approval ratings have shrunk to their lowest level in his presidency in January. Polls showed that 40% of Americans approved of the president, while 53% disapproved of him, reported Reuters.

The president is said to be moving ahead with his reelection plans and is likely to seek a second term after the State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

Meanwhile, Trump kicked off his 2024 campaign over the weekend with two events in two early-voting states — South Carolina and New Hampshire.

