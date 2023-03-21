Who knew that one day Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs’ signature would be worth more than Tesla Inc. TSLA Model S?

What Happened: A unique item from Apple’s history is currently up for sale at Moments in Time — an award plaque signed by the company’s co-founder, Jobs.

The award plaque is rare, as Jobs was not known to sign items frequently and is worth $95,000, more than a Tesla Model S at $89,990, reported AppleInsider. Elon Musk is currently the CEO of Tesla.

Moments in Time is a company that buys and sells original letters and other documents featuring autographs.

About The Plaque: In 2000, Jobs presented it to Suzanne Lindbergh, a former marketing executive at Apple. The plaque is a special recognition to those who have dedicated ten years of service to the company.

The text on the plaque reads, “This ten-year plaque recognizes those who have contributed a decade of personal achievement to Apple’s phenomenal success. Apple honors you not only for your talent, enthusiasm and energy, but also for your ten years of creativity and career commitment. We hope you continue to believe, as we do, that the journey in itself is the best reward.”

The award plaque comes with a complete letter of authenticity from PSA/DNA. Jobs presented this plaque upon his return to Apple.

It is considered one of the rare authentic items he signed since the company moved to facsimile signatures on the anniversary award, the report noted.

