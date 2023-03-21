SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the space exploration company will deliver 80% of Earth’s payload to orbit this year.

What Happened: “Provided there is no serious launch anomaly, SpaceX will deliver 80% of Earth's payload to orbit this year,” Musk said in a tweet. Musk was responding to an article by Ars Technica.

Ars Technica reported that SpaceX's three main competitors in Russia, Europe, and the U.S. have launched three rockets in 2023. Meanwhile, SpaceX launched three missions in three days. As per its website, SpaceX has made 218 launches in total and 180 landings.

The CEO, however, did not account for Starship in his predictions. Starship, which is touted to be "the biggest rocket ever", is a fully reusable transportation system aimed at carrying crew and cargo to "Earth's orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond."

Last week, Musk said Starship‘s first launch attempt will be at the end of the third week of April and that the rocket has a 50% chance of reaching orbit.

With the launch of two Falcon 9 missions within four hours on Friday, SpaceX said it had successfully completed 19 missions in 2023.

