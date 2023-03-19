Elon Musk‘s SpaceX completed two Falcon 9 missions — its 18th and 19th missions of 2023 — on Friday.

What Happened: SpaceX launched two Falcon 9 missions SES-18 and SES-19 within four hours. The two rockets were headed to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

With Friday’s launches, SpaceX said it had successfully completed 19 missions in 2023.

“Congrats to @SpaceX team for launching 2 rockets within 4 hours!” CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

“Congrats to the SpaceX team on launching two Falcon 9 missions ~4 hours apart today, completing our 18th and 19th missions of 2023 so far,” SpaceX tweeted.

Last week, Musk said Starship‘s much-awaited first launch attempt will be at the end of the third week of April.

SpaceX’s Starship, supposedly "the biggest rocket ever", is a fully reusable transportation system aimed at carrying both crew and cargo to "Earth's orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond."

