3-2-1 ...Blast Off! Elon Musk Announces SpaceX Starship Orbital Launch Timeline

Elon Musk's SpaceX venture's Starship vehicle has long been in the works, and it is being developed to transport humans to the Moon, Mars and other destinations in the space. Giving an update on the launch schedule, Musk said the first launch countdown is in July.

He was responding to a question from a user handle @TeslaownersSV regarding the dates for the orbital launch of the Starship. Musk also said there will likely be multiple launch countdowns before the Starship vehicle blasts off.

There will probably be several launch countdowns before we pass all the abort triggers, but hopefully first countdown is next month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2022

The Starship is currently being developed in Starbase, a South Texas site near the Boca Chica village. The space vehicle comprises a first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 50-metere tall upper-stage spacecraft called Starship.

Both the Super Heavy and Starship will be powered by next-gen engines called Raptors, with the former having 33 Raptors and the latter about six.

SpaceX had carried out a few high-altitude test flights with the upper-stage Starship prototypes. The first hurdle SpaceX has to clear is securing a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Last Monday, the FAA issued a "finding of no significant impact" following its environmental review of SpaceX's application. The agency also asked the company to carry out 75 actions to mitigate environmental impact before a launch license is issued.

Photo: Created with images from Lars Plougmann and Ministério Das Comunicações on Flickr