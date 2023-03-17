Elon Musk's SpaceX, Netflix, Boeing To Embark On 'Biggest Business Mission' To Vietnam

Elon Musk's space exploration firm SpaceX, streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX, and Boeing Co BA are embarking on a business mission to Vietnam next week.

What Happened: The mission is centered around investment and sales opportunities in the Southeast Asian country, reported Reuters.

The delegation comprises more than 50 companies which span pharmaceutical, defense, and technology firms, and is organized by the US-ASEAN Business Council, according to the report.

“This is the biggest-ever mission in Vietnam,” said Vu Tu Thanh, a representative of the US-ASEAN Business Council, reported Reuters.

Participants will reportedly meet Vietnam’s political regulatory leadership, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Why It Matters: Boeing is among the defense firms slated to hold meetings with state-owned Vietnamese procurement firms, according to the report.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is reportedly looking to sell its satellite internet services to Vietnam, according to Thanh.

Some companies in the delegation such as Apple Inc AAPL already have a presence in the country, a well-known manufacturing hub.

