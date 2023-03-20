North Korea, on Monday, said more people offered to join the military to fight against the "U.S. imperialists and South Korean puppet traitors."

What Happened: A day after saying 800,000 young people have volunteered for military service, North Korea said the number has now risen to about 1.4 million as on March 19, the state media reported.

"Amidst soaring anger and hostility toward the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet traitors going mad over the reckless nuclear war provocation targeting the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the ranks of hot-blooded youths bravely and vigorously set out to defend the homeland are growing day by day is growing," it said.

The state media said the volunteers — promising to "annihilate and wipe out all the heinous groups of enemies" and unify the two Koreas — signed up for enlistment or re-enlistment in the military at state-organized events across the country.

While the ages of those who reportedly signed up were not announced, North Korea said that "youth college students from universities in various places as well as high-end middle school students from all over the country” expressed determination “to join forces in the fight…”

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un on Monday also asked his army to prepare for nuclear war readiness amid the U.S. and South Korea’s “reckless” drills.

