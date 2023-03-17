ñol


Court Awards Nearly $140M To Patent Firm Outperforming The Market

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 17, 2023 12:09 PM | 1 min read
  • U.K.'s High Court ordered Lenovo Group Ltd LNVGF LNVGF to pay $138.7 million to InterDigital, Inc IDCC in settlement of a licensing dispute.
  • The Court urged Lenovo to pay the penalty for a license to InterDigital's portfolio of 3G, 4G, and 5G patents and pay in full for past sales dating back to 2007
  • The Court will decide whether additional interest is due on the one-time payments.
  • "We welcome the Court's decision as the first major SEP FRAND judgment that recognizes that a licensee should pay in full for the past infringement of standard essential patents, and we agree with the Court that this could be a powerful way of guarding against patent holdout in the future," commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. 
  • "However, we plan to appeal, as we believe that certain aspects of the decision do not accurately reflect our licensing program."
  • In January, InterDigital shared winning a critical decision from a U.K. court in the company's litigation against Lenovo. 
  • The Court upheld the lower court decision, confirming that Lenovo infringed a valid and essential InterDigital cellular patent.
  • In July 2021, the U.K. High Court ruled that the patent-in-suit is valid, infringed, and essential to the 4G LTE standard
  • IDCC has outperformed the market year-to-date. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ ETF representative of the Nasdaq index has gained 14.04% YTD, while the IDCC shares gained 48.39% YTD.
  • IDCC Price Action: IDCC shares traded lower by 1.32% at $73.45 on the last check Friday.

