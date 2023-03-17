Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Utilities Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

OGE Energy Corp. OGE

Dividend Yield: 4.59%

4.59% UBS analyst Daniel Ford downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $41 to $39 on Feb. 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Daniel Ford downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $41 to $39 on Feb. 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $41 to $39 on Feb. 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $41 to $39 on Feb. 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: OGE Energy reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Evergy, Inc. EVRG

Dividend Yield: 4.05%

4.05% Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $69 to $66 on Jan. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $69 to $66 on Jan. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $61 to $57 on Nov. 23, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $61 to $57 on Nov. 23, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: Evergy reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

Spire Inc. SR

Dividend Yield: 4.05%

4.05% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $69 to $73 on Feb. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $69 to $73 on Feb. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Stifel analyst Selman Akyol downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $73 to $75 on Feb. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Selman Akyol downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $73 to $75 on Feb. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: Spire posted better-than-expected Q1 results.

