Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL YouTube TV subscribers will soon be paying more for their monthly subscription, as the streaming service increased the price from $64.99 to $72.99 per month.

What Happened: Google has started emailing subscribers about the YouTube TV price hike scheduled for the next billing cycle, beginning April 18. New subscribers will start seeing new prices effective immediately.

To make it easier for users to adjust to the new price hike, YouTube TV dialed down the 4K Plus add-on cost from $19.99 to $9.99 per month.

YouTube said that the price hike is “due to an overall rise in content costs” and that they will “continue conversations with the MLB Network in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV in the future.”

Last year, Google also increased the price of the YouTube Premium Family Plan from $17.99 to $22.99.

Why It’s Important: In November last year, Walt Disney Co.’s DIS subscription TV service Hulu also increased prices for its Hulu + Live TV bundle from $75.99 to $82.99 monthly.

Sling TV’s base price has also increased by nearly $10, whereas DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV’s new prices are $73 and $75 per month, respectively, according to Tom’s Guide.

Internet live TV packages such as YouTube TV, offer a similar service to traditional cable, albeit delivered through a different means. Given that now these services cost nearly as much as traditional cable, it’s worth contemplating whether continue subscribing to them is still a viable option, according to Gizmodo.

