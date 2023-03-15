Luna Innovations, Guess? And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS dipped 22.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Saudi Arabia's SNB said it cannot give more money to Credit Suisse because cannot go above 10% ownership due to regulatory issue.

Luna Innovations Incorporated LUNA fell 14.3% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak Q1 revenue forecast.

Vacasa, Inc. VCSA dropped 13.7% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MACK declined 10.3% to $10.50 in pre-market trading. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals recently posted a FY22 loss of $0.11 per share.

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT dropped 10.2% to $49.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.

Tremor International Ltd TRMR fell 8.7% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% on Tuesday.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY dropped 8.6% to $29.01 in pre-market trading. Synchronoss Technologies confirmed that on March 10, 2023, it received a non-binding proposal from B. Riley Financial to acquire all outstanding shares for $1.15 per share, payable in cash.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB fell 7.6% to $10.40 in pre-market trading.

ING Groep N.V. ING fell 7.5% to $11.74 in pre-market trading.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR dropped 7.3% to $6.45 in pre-market trading.

UBS Group AG UBS fell 7.3% to $18.53 in pre-market trading.

Guess?, Inc. GES dropped 6.2% to $19.96 in pre-market trading. The company posted upbeat quarterly results, but issued weak earnings forecast.

