Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Tech Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

The Western Union Company WU

Dividend Yield: 8.83%

8.83% Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $18 to $13 on Oct. 21, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Bryan Keane maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $18 to $13 on Oct. 21, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Truist Securities analyst Andrew Jeffrey maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $15 to $13 on Oct. 21, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Andrew Jeffrey maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $15 to $13 on Oct. 21, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: Western Union reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS

Dividend Yield: 3.64%

3.64% Truist Securities analyst Andrew Jeffrey maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $70 to $65 on Feb. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Andrew Jeffrey maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $70 to $65 on Feb. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $85 to $70 on Feb. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $85 to $70 on Feb. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: Fidelity National Information Services reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued a weak forecast well below analyst estimates.

NetApp, Inc. NTAP

Dividend Yield: 3.21%

3.21% Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $67 to $65 on Feb. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $67 to $65 on Feb. 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $78 to $74 on Feb. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $78 to $74 on Feb. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: NetApp reported mixed Q3 financial results and issued Q4 & FY23 EPS guidance and Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

