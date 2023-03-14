ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

GitLab, United Airlines And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 14, 2023 7:30 AM | 1 min read
GitLab, United Airlines And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • GitLab Inc. GTLB shares dipped 31.1% to $30.75 in pre-market after the company issued weak revenue guidance.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI dropped 10.1% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • TAL Education Group TAL declined 5.2% to $6.45 in pre-market trading.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL fell 4.8% to $46.50 in pre-market trading. United Airlines said it now sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.60 to $1.00 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.66 per share.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU fell 3.7% to $39.18 in pre-market trading.
  • McEwen Mining Inc. MUX fell 3.5% to $7.44 in pre-market trading after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 3.3% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Ocean Biomedical, Inc. OCEA dropped 3.2% to $8.11 in pre-market trading. Ocean Biomedical shares gained around 5% on Monday after EF Hutton initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $10 price target.

Now Read This: Market Volatility Increases Sharply As Banks Remain Under Pressure

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig losersTop Losers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved