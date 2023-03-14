Oracle, AbbVie And This Gold Fund: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Oracle Corporation ORCL as his pick.

The computer tech giant closed higher on Monday.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named AbbVie Inc. ABBV, adding that healthcare is her sector pick.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named SPDR Gold Shares GLD as his final trade, amid selling in crude oil.

Price Action: Oracle shares gained 1% to close at $84.93, while AbbVie shares rose 1.5% to close at $151.95 on Monday.

