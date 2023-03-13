U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said he would "slowly roll out" access to official tapes from the Jan. 6 insurrection to other news outlets.

What Happened: McCarthy, in an interview with Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures," said, "We will slowly roll out to every individual news agency" after facing criticism for giving Fox News an exclusive look at the footage.

"They can come see the tapes as well," McCarthy said.

"Let everyone see them to bring their own judgment," he added.

The speaker faced massive criticism from Democrats for providing exclusive access to the 41,000 hours of tapes to Fox News anchor. Even Republicans pushed back against the anchor's attempts to frame the rioting as a peaceful tour of the Capitol building.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also criticised former President Donald Trump, saying the Capitol riots put him and his family in danger.

"President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable," Pence said.

Meanwhile, McCarthy also defended his decision to give the cable news host an exclusive look at the tapes. "I didn't give the tapes. I allowed to come see them, just like an exclusive with anybody else," McCarthy said.

