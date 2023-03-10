ñol


Nissan Motor's EV Ariya Faces Production Struggles: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 10, 2023 11:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Nissan Motor Co Ltd's NSANY electric vehicle Ariya is reportedly facing problems in its high-tech production line.
  • The problem is likely to slow Ariya's delivery, which was supposedly aimed to put the automaker on the road to a comeback, reported Reuters.
  • Launched in 2020, the crossover was Nissan's first all-new global car in five years, the report specified.
  • The production problem is a lost opportunity to benefit from the car's launch buzz and to turn the corner on the commotion that followed the exit of Nissan's former head, Carlos Ghosn.
  • Ariya production had faced challenges regarding the supply of semiconductors, disruptions in components shipments, and the factory's paint line, the report added.
  • Price Action: NSANY shares are trading lower by 2.64% at $7.75 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

