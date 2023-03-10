Nissan Motor's EV Ariya Faces Production Struggles: Report

by

Nissan Motor Co Ltd's NSANY electric vehicle Ariya is reportedly facing problems in its high-tech production line.

electric vehicle is reportedly facing problems in its high-tech production line. The problem is likely to slow Ariya's delivery, which was supposedly aimed to put the automaker on the road to a comeback, reported Reuters.

put the automaker on the road to a comeback, reported Reuters. Launched in 2020, the crossover was Nissan's first all-new global car in five years, the report specified.

The production problem is a lost opportunity to benefit from the car's launch buzz and to turn the corner on the commotion that followed the exit of Nissan's former head, Carlos Ghosn.

: Nissan Bumps Up Global EV Targets - What's On The Cards Now? Ariya production had faced challenges regarding the supply of semiconductors, disruptions in components shipments, and the factory's paint line, the report added.

Price Action : NSANY shares are trading lower by 2.64% at $7.75 on the last check Friday.

: NSANY shares are trading lower by 2.64% at $7.75 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

