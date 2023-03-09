Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Financial Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Lincoln National Corporation LNC

Dividend Yield: 6.16%

6.16% Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $32 to $35 on Feb. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $32 to $35 on Feb. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Sector Perform rating and increased the price target from $35 to $37 on Feb. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Sector Perform rating and increased the price target from $35 to $37 on Feb. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: Lincoln National filed for mixed-securities shelf offering.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF

Dividend Yield: 9.36%

9.36% BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $36 to $43 on Feb. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $36 to $43 on Feb. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $39 to $46 on Feb. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Mark Devries maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $39 to $46 on Feb. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: OneMain reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results and announced an increase to its quarterly dividend.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO

Dividend Yield: 15.23%

15.23% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $17.25 to $17.5 on Feb. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Bose George maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $17.25 to $17.5 on Feb. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Citigroup analyst Arren Cyganovich maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $15 to $17 on Feb. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Arren Cyganovich maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $15 to $17 on Feb. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: Two Harbors Investment posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

