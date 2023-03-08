Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing needs to improve its use of defense resources such as technology, supply chain and national reserves “to strengthen its army and win wars.“

What Happened: The Chinese leader on Wednesday told the People’s Liberation Army representatives that consolidating and improving “integrated strategic capabilities” is a new requirement set by his party, Reuters reported.

Xi, the commander-in-chief of Chinese armed forces, is due to be formally re-elected as the army president later this week. Dressed in a Chinese suit in army green color, the president reminded his army that the Chinese Communist Party must lead it.

See Also: Taiwan Bracing For Xi Jinping’s Army’s ‘Sudden Entry,’ Says Defence Minister: ‘They Would Use Force…’

“China needs to better use defense science, technology and industry to strengthen its army and win wars,” he said.

He also urged the national laboratories to accelerate their research in defense technology so that Beijing would not have to rely on imports from foreign countries. Xi added that there were “strategic risks” that the military needed to address without specifying what the "risks” were.

In November, the Chinese president asked the country's army to be ready for war as the country faces an increasingly unstable and uncertain security situation.

“The entire military must…focus on combat ability as the fundamental and only criterion, concentrate all energy on fighting a war, direct all work towards warfare and speed up to build the ability to win,” he said.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.