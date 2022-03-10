TikTok Close To Storing US Data With Oracle: Reuters
- TikTok is close to forging a deal for Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) to store its U.S. users' information without its Chinese parent ByteDance having access to it, Reuters reports.
- Oracle will store all of TikTok's U.S. user data on Oracle data servers under the new proposed partnership.
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud currently stores some of TikTok's data.
- Previously the U.S. ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok over user data security concerns.
- Oracle had discussed acquiring a minority stake in TikTok in 2020 when ByteDance was under U.S. pressure to sell the app.
- Price Action: ORCL shares traded higher by 0.28% at $76.31 on the last check Thursday
