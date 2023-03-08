Ford Offers Discounts For Mustang Mach-E Electric SUVs In China: Report

by

Ford Motor Co F reportedly offers a ¥40,000 ($5,700) discount on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China.

The offer will be valid until the end of April, Reuters reported.

Ford had already cut Mach-E prices by about $5,900 in the U.S. after its rival Tesla Inc TSLA slashed the price of its Model Y crossover.

Ford had already cut Mach-E prices by about $5,900 in the U.S. after its rival Tesla Inc TSLA slashed the price of its Model Y crossover.

The company saw a 45% increase in Mach-Es sales in the U.S. last year. But sales in China was low at just 7,782 vehicles.

F had proposed a plan last year to boost Mustang Mach-E production, targeting a global annual output rate of 270,000 by the end of 2023.

Ford produces the Mach-E in Mexico and China.

Also Read: Ford Takes Fight To Tesla Camp With New Self-Driving Subsidiary 'Latitude AI:' What You Need To Know

F shares closed lower by 1.19% at $12.83 on Tuesday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

