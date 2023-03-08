PayPal Loses CFO Blake Jorgensen, Gabrielle Rabinovitch To Continue As Acting Finance Chief

by

On March 7, 2023, PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL said CFO Blake Jorgensen would immediately step down.

said CFO Blake Jorgensen would immediately step down. Jorgensen will remain as a senior advisor through September 15, 2023.

Jorgensen's decision does not reflect any dispute or disagreement with the Company.

Gabrielle Rabinovitch will continue to serve as acting CFO.

The departure followed a leave of absence for health reasons amid a shuffle of upper management at the online-payments platform, Bloomberg reports.

In February, CEO Dan Schulman shared plans to retire from PayPal on December 31, 2023. The Board will retain a search firm to help find Schulman's successor.

In February, PayPal reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 7% year-over-year to $7.38 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.39 billion.

The quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share beat consensus estimates of $1.20.

Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 0.28% at $74.71 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

