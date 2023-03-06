U.S. markets closed mixed on Monday as investors and traders turned their attention toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.11% lower while the S&P 500 gained 0.07%. The Dow closed 0.12% higher. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla ended 2.01% lower on Monday. The company lowered the prices of its Model X and S vehicles in the U.S., following up on an earlier price cut implemented in mid-January. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas now prefers Italian car maker Ferrari over Tesla as his top pick, according to a Bloomberg report.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed 1.21% lower on Monday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it is initiating a probe into the self-certification by Zoox, the retail giant's self-driving vehicle unit, in 2022 of a robotaxi without traditional driving controls, according to a Reuters report.

3. Ambrx Biopharma Inc AMAM: Shares of the company closed 95.02% higher on Monday. Ambrx announced it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, effective March 16 after market close.

4. BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO: Shares of the company closed 51.98% higher on Monday after BridgeBio highlighted positive results from PROPEL2, a Phase 2 trial of the investigational therapy infigratinib in children with achondroplasia.

5. Azul SA AZUL: Shares of the company closed 40.29% higher on Monday. The company said it has successfully reached commercial agreements with lessors that represent more than 90% of its lease obligations. The agreements are part of a comprehensive plan aimed at strengthening the company’s cash generation and improving its capital structure.

