Trump An 'Insecure Little Boy' But 2024 GOP Nomination A Certainty, Says Niece

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, told Australian broadcaster ABC that the former president was an “insecure little boy who seeks attention.”

What Happened: Mary called her uncle a “dangerous presence” and an attention seeker who couldn’t, unfortunately, be ignored anymore in the interview.

She said it was almost a “certainty” that Trump would secure the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

Despite the former president being "under numerous investigations," the fact that he's "eligible to run for president again is a pretty severe indictment of the American political system in general and the Republican party in particular,” she said.

Why It Matters: Mary, who has authored a book on the former U.S. leader titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man,” said she hasn’t seen much of her uncle in two decades.

“The reason I still know him better than most is because he hasn’t changed at all,” said Mary.

She said that “we were running out of time” when it came to indicting Trump and pointed out that many investigations against her uncle had been going on for a “long time.”

Mary said that Trump would use a potential indictment as a “fundraising opportunity” and pointed to the latter’s recent speech at CPAC to underscore her point.

She said that should her uncle lose the 2024 presidential elections he won’t concede but said the real question was how the Republican party and its leaders would behave in such an eventuality.

