Donald Trump's Niece Calls Him 'A Black Hole Of Need,' Says Republicans See Him As 'Electoral Poison'

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, spoke to MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, to discuss the psychology behind her uncle’s latest moves to connect himself with "fringe elements."

“He just needs to go farther and farther down the rabbit hole because fewer and fewer people are willing to stand up for him publicly,” she said.

On the heels of Donald Trump’s formal declaration to run for president again in 2024, Mary Trump sees the 45th president grappling to find support in a Republican Party that has an increasing number of its members trying to distance themselves from him.

In September of last year, Republican Florida Governor and former Donald Trump loyalist Ron DeSantis called the former president “a moron who has no business running for president,” according to former staffers.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's statement last year calling for the Constitution to be terminated sparked outrage among some Republican senators, further alienating the former host of "The Apprentice."

"Everything that Donald does is transactional," Mary Trump answered when asked if she could explain why her uncle has increased his interactions with "fringe elements and extremists."

"And one of the things we have to realize about him is he is sort of a black hole of need. And when he is not getting what he wants from some people -- I think in this case the majority of the Republicans in Congress who have had enough and sort of see him as electoral poison, he will go wherever he needs to in order to get his fix, which is attention and sycophancy."

Although the former president "has no set of core beliefs at all," Mary Trump said, adding that he is forced to latch onto principles that will make him appear relevant as he tries to revive his political career.

“Unfortunately though, people like Elon Musk, who now has a lot of power since he took over Twitter, is also echoing these same kinds of conspiracy theories, which gives them more cache in the mind of somebody like Donald –he doesn’t believe anything except whatever in the moment is best for him,” Trump’s niece said.

In November 2022, Donald Trump met with Ye, formerly Kanye West, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, despite the two guests’ histories of antisemitic rants on social media and in interviews. Musk reinstated both Ye’s and Donald Trump’s Twitter accounts recently, although Ye was subsequently banned and the former president has not returned, preferring to post on Truth Social.

Originally published Dec. 11, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr