Trump, DeSantis And Haley: Americans Like 2 Of Them, But Not The Third

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the polls continue to show a close two-person race for the GOP nomination. Here’s a look at the latest poll on the Republican party.

What Happened: The 2024 presidential election could give Americans a rematch of the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump. To get to that point, Biden will have to get the Democrat nomination and Trump may have to beat a crowded field of Republican candidates.

To date, Trump and Nikki Haley are the biggest names to officially declare their campaign for the 2024 presidential election among Republican candidates.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his plans for the 2024 presidential election at any time and is considered a frontrunner by many.

A new look at favorability ratings from FiveThirtyEight showed how Trump, DeSantis and Haley are fairing with potential voters in March 2023.

Trump has a favorability rating of 43.3% according to FiveThirtyEight. The unfavourability rating for the former president is 52.2%.

“Trump has consistently had a higher unfavorable rating than a favorable one since he left office in January,” FiveThirtyEight writes.

Trump has a net favorability rating of -9 percentage points, taking the favorable percentage minus unfavorable percentage.

Haley has a far lower favorable rating at 37.8%, but also comes in with a much lower unfavorable rating at 30.5%. As a result, the former South Carolina governor has a net favorability rating of +7.

DeSantis has a favorable rating of 43.8% and an unfavorable rating of 35.6%. This gives the Florida governor a net favorability rating of +8, ranking best among the three leading Republican candidates.

Outside of the three leading candidates, FiveThirtyEight also tracked favorable and unfavorable ratings for former Vice President Mike Pence. The former Vice President has a favorable rating of around 34.4% and an unfavorable rating of 47.5%. This gives Pence a net favorability rating of -13.2%.

Why It’s Important: The results of the favorability ratings from FiveThirtyEight could signal several items for the 2024 presidential election and potential race of Republican candidates.

FiveThirtyEight suggested the strong favorable ratings and net favorable score for DeSantis could lead to potential donors and supporters backing him with a better chance to win the general election.

While Pence has not declared his intention to run for president, his name is still often mentioned. The unfavorable rating could suggest that his name has been tarnished due to his connection with Trump and the comments made about him by Trump after their falling out post-presidency.

The low favorability rating could suggest that Haley is less known as someone like Trump according to FiveThirtyEight, which could be a good and bad thing. This could show potential backers that she has room to grow her favorability ratings while keeping a low unfavorable rating at the current time.

Winning the Republican nomination is only half the battle for the party and the selected candidate as they will face off against the Democrat nominee, who could be the incumbent Biden or another potential candidate.

The Republican party is likely closely monitoring the favorability scores of potential candidates to know who has the best chance of winning the 2024 election.

