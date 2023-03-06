5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Insignia Systems ISIG - P/E: 1.62 GRAVITY Co GRVY - P/E: 9.58 KT KT - P/E: 5.12 Harte-Hanks HHS - P/E: 5.7 Nexstar Media Gr NXST - P/E: 7.57

Most recently, Insignia Systems reported earnings per share at $-0.11, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $-0.61. This quarter, GRAVITY Co experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.93 in Q2 and is now $1.62. KT saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.48 in Q3 to $0.35 now. Harte-Hanks has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.83, which has increased by 59.62% compared to Q2, which was 0.52. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% in the previous quarter.

Nexstar Media Gr saw a decrease in earnings per share from 6.24 in Q3 to $5.3 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.75%, which has increased by 0.73% from 2.02% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.