ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

A Look Into Real Estate Sector Value Stocks

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 6, 2023 9:39 AM | 1 min read

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. Sotherly Hotels SOHO - P/E: 1.79
  2. Altisource Portfolio ASPS - P/E: 3.11
  3. American Realty Investors ARL - P/E: 1.33
  4. Hersha Hospitality HT - P/E: 2.87
  5. Annaly Capital Management NLY - P/E: 5.19

Most recently, Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share at $0.41, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.14%, which has increased by 0.14% from 8.0% last quarter.

Altisource Portfolio has been featured as a value stock. Altisource Portfolio's Q3 EPS sits at $-0.7, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). This quarter, American Realty Investors experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.01 in Q2 and is now $18.72. Hersha Hospitality saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.33 in Q3 to $0.34 now. Annaly Capital Management's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.89, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.06. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 16.52%, which has increased by 3.17% from 13.35% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsBZI-VS

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved