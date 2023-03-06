ñol


Alibaba Rival JD.Com Spurs Probability Of Price War With Latest Discount Spree

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 6, 2023 6:17 AM | 1 min read
  • JD.Com, Inc JD proposed to dole out discounts across its online shopping platforms from Monday in a 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) campaign to tap new users ahead of an anticipated Chinese economic recovery this year.
  • JD.Com's campaign has fueled concerns of a margin-eroding price war in retaliation from rivals like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA or upstart PDD Holdings Inc PDD, Bloomberg reports.
  • Meituan MPNGY MPNGY was reportedly expanding into Hong Kong and looked to hire 10,000 people on the mainland to curb heightened competition from new entrants like ByteDance Ltd in the $145 billion Chinese food-delivery arena.
  • China's internet firms ramped up efforts to beat each other since Beijing's sweeping crackdown on the tech sector, prompting an abrupt surge in competition.
  • The Chinese government has begun rolling back restrictions since late 2022, with intent of restoring a Covid-ravaged economy.
  • In February, JD.com reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 11.4% year-on-year to $34.2 billion, missing the consensus of $34.4 billion.
  • JD Segment Performance: JD.com's net product revenue grew 5.9% Y/Y to $27.7 billion. Net service revenues rose 42.2% Y/Y to $6.5 billion. JD Retail revenue grew 7% Y/Y to $29.8 billion.
  • Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $0.88 beat the consensus of $0.63.
  • Price Action: JD shares closed higher by 0.83% at $47.46 on Friday.

