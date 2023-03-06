Tesla Inc TSLA will bring into action its first next-generation Supercharger V4, said to be under construction in Harderwijk, the Netherlands.

What Happened: Tesla revealed its Supercharger V4 design in July last year and is reportedly ramping up production of the new charger, reported Electrek.

Supercharger V4 is the company’s new generation of DC fast-charging stations with a higher charge rate. The Supercharger also has a longer charging cable to enable charging for non-Tesla EVs which might have charging sockets at different positions as compared to Tesla designs.

Late last month, Tesla said select superchargers in the U.S. would be open to other EV vehicles.

By the end of 2024, Tesla aims to have at least 7,500 chargers available for non-Tesla EV owners. At the end of the fourth quarter, Tesla had 4,678 Supercharger stations and 42,419 connectors

Tesla presently has the Magic Dock facility, deployed on V3 Supercharger, which enables superchargers to charge other EVs.

Why It’s Important: The U.S. government has been pushing Tesla to open its charging network to non-Tesla users in a bid to ensure as many chargers for as many drivers as possible.

Last week, it was reported that Tesla would receive $330 million in tax breaks from Nevada for committing to expand its vehicle battery plant near Reno and building a new electric semi-truck factory.

