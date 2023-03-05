Kevin O'Leary Says You Should Quit Your Job, Do This Instead: Elon Musk And Doge Co-Founder Disagree

Investor and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is known for his thoughts and opinions on investing and being an entrepreneur. Sometimes his comments can be controversial and generate a strong buzz on social media. Here’s the latest business take from O’Leary.

What Happened: O’Leary riled up social media and retail workers last month with some unsolicited advice.

“Nobody forces you to work at Wal-Mart. Start your own business! Sell something to Wal-Mart!” O’Leary tweeted.

The comment on leading retailer Walmart Inc WMT faced backlash on social media. Several people on Twitter told O’Leary that people working at Walmart or in retail jobs deserve respect.

On Sunday, O’Leary shared another business take that likely won’t sit well with his previous critics.

“The most noble thing you can do in your life, in my opinion, is to start a business and quit your job,” O’Leary tweeted.

Some people on social media called this good advice in the comments. Others saw it being problematic if everyone did the same thing.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus shared his own take on the advice.

“The most noble thing you can do in your life, in my opinion, is make s**tposts on bird app,” Markus said, in reference to social media platform Twitter.

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 liked the thought from the Dogecoin co-founder.

“I endorse this message!” Musk replied.

Why It’s Important: Business advice from O’Leary has a mixed track record on social media. O’Leary was heavily targeted for being a proponent of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried.

Recent comments from O’Leary target doing business in certain states that have Democrat-led governments that he said are bad for business.

“I don’t put companies here in New York anymore, Massachusetts, New Jersey, or California. Those states are uninvestable,” O’Leary said.

Another recent tweet from O’Leary drew sharp backlash as it provided advice for people to worry about business and money over many other things, including family.

“You may lose your wife, you may lose your dog, your mother may hate you. None of those things matter. What matters is that you achieve success and become free. Then you can do whatever you like,” O’Leary tweeted.

O’Leary stood by the comments despite the backlash, saying in a CNN interview that being an entrepreneur takes huge sacrifice.

“If you don’t get it, don’t worry about it because you don’t fit the entrepreneurial mold. If you’re not ready to work your ass off, you’re not an entrepreneur, get over it if that makes you uncomfortable. I couldn’t care less.”

