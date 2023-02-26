Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Has Some Advice For Retail Employees, But It's Not Going Over Well

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary is sharing his advice for retail sector employees.
In a recent Tweet, O'Leary asked Walmart Inc WMT employees to invent and sell things at the retail outlet.
Nobody forces you to work at Wal-Mart. Start your own business! Sell something to Wal-Mart!— Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) February 22, 2023
Following his tweet, O'Leary received backlash from his followers, one of which said people working at Walmart or in similar occupations deserve respect.
Except we have to expect some of the population to work at walmart or in similar occupations. They are the backbone of society. All people deserve respect, no matter where they work. Including being able to have a living wage, we all contribute.— Mandy (@createtolove08) February 22, 2023
Another user said that O'Leary seems far removed from the average person's reality.
Although i tend to agree with you, it seems you very far removed from the average person’s reality.— ryanØnmars (@Ryan0nMars) February 22, 2023
Last week, another of O'Leary's tweet drew some undue attention when he said that if someone wants a friend, they should buy a dog.
If you want a friend, buy a dog. I'm trying to make money.— Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) February 17, 2023
Earlier, he tweeted about the importance of achieving success and becoming free.
You may lose your wife, you may lose your dog, your mother may hate you. None of those things matter. What matters is that you achieve success and become free. Then you can do whatever you like.— Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) February 11, 2023
One of his followers described O'Leary's tweet as "soulless."
Kevin, this is a soulless tweet!— MASON VERSLUIS (@MasonVersluis) February 11, 2023
Being soulless has brought you massive success, however, you now need to tap into your inner higher self and stop focusing on the money!
Hopefully, you know self and have not gotten your brand mixed up with the human!
After receiving backlash from the Twitter community, O'Leary told CNN that he stands by his tweet "100 percent," arguing that being an entrepreneur takes tremendous sacrifice.
"If you don't get it, don't worry about it because you don't fit the entrepreneurial mold," O'Leary said.
"If you're not ready to work your ass off, you're not an entrepreneur, get over it if that makes you uncomfortable. I couldn't care less," he added.
