Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Has Some Advice For Retail Employees, But It's Not Going Over Well

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary is sharing his advice for retail sector employees.

In a recent Tweet, O'Leary asked Walmart Inc WMT employees to invent and sell things at the retail outlet.

Following his tweet, O'Leary received backlash from his followers, one of which said people working at Walmart or in similar occupations deserve respect.

Another user said that O'Leary seems far removed from the average person's reality.

Last week, another of O'Leary's tweet drew some undue attention when he said that if someone wants a friend, they should buy a dog.

Earlier, he tweeted about the importance of achieving success and becoming free.

One of his followers described O'Leary's tweet as "soulless."

After receiving backlash from the Twitter community, O'Leary told CNN that he stands by his tweet "100 percent," arguing that being an entrepreneur takes tremendous sacrifice.

"If you don't get it, don't worry about it because you don't fit the entrepreneurial mold," O'Leary said.

"If you're not ready to work your ass off, you're not an entrepreneur, get over it if that makes you uncomfortable. I couldn't care less," he added.

Photo: Shutterstock