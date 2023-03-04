MrBeast Asks Fans To Rearrange Displays At Walmart: 'Maybe Move Some Hershey's Bars'

Famous Youtuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has asked his fans to help clean up Feastable bar displays in their local stores.

In a recent Twitter post, Donaldson asked his fans to arrange Feastables in Walmart Inc WMT and clean up the presentation. He also said he is building a team to arrange his products at the retail stores.

He even said he wouldn't complain if his fans moved some Hershey's bars while in the clean-up process.

One of his followers tweeted, sharing a photo of him arranging Feastables at a Walmart store.

Initially, Donaldson started the Feastables brand as a chocolate bar company. It has since expanded into cookies, merchandise, burgers, and more.

MrBeast Burger is a ghost kitchen falling under the MrBeast umbrella, which opened its first physical store in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

Earlier in January, he tweeted saying that he wants to build these brands and eventually be able to sell parts of them for billions of dollars so that he can give away billions in future videos.

Donaldson released a video in January to announce that he paid for a thousand people to get cataract surgeries with the help of the non-profit eye care organization See International.

Donaldson's YouTube channel has close to 130 million subscribers. According to a Forbes report, Donaldson made an estimated $54 million in 2021.

