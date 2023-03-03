What In The World Is Going On With Guardforce AI Stock?

Guardforce AI Co Ltd GFAI shares are trading higher by 34.3 % to $9.12 Friday afternoon. The stock is trading higher Friday in sympathy with AI company C3.ai Inc, which reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance during Thursday's after-hours session.

What's Going On With AI Stocks In 2023?

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence-related stocks are trading higher in 2023 amid popularity on social media as AI continues to trend.

For the past few years, many companies have pivoted their visions to include a new, trending topic. At one point it was crypto, blockchain or NFTs and before that it was cannabis. Now, it might be artificial intelligence.

Our Benzinga team in January reported how AI has been a hot-button issue for those in the tech circle for decades but has recently reemerged in the public eye following the parabolic rise of ChatGPT, an online search engine built by OpenAI...Read More

What Happened With C3.ai Earnings?

C3.ai on Thursday reported a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, ahead of the expected 22-cent loss on revenues of $66.7 million, which beat consensus estimates of $64.25 million.

The company said subscription revenue for the quarter was $57 million, constituting 85.6% of total revenues.

C3.ai guided for full-year 2023 revenue of between $264 million and $266 million, ahead of the $261.3-million consensus estimate

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Guardforce AI has a 52-week high of $78.40 and a 52-week low of $4.70.