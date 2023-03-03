Tesla To Rally Around 15%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday

- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Hormel Foods Corporation HRL from $44 to $41. Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Neutral rating. Hormel Foods shares fell 1.7% to $41.13 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities boosted the price target for Broadcom Inc. AVGO from $659 to $700. Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Broadcom shares rose 0.9% to close at $598.65 on Thursday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS from $12 to $17. Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Strong Buy rating. Integral Ad Science shares gained 2% to close at $10.70 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer cut Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS price target from $15 to $13. Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained an Outperform rating. Syros Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.3% to $3.77 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities cut the price target for Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN from $100 to $92. Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating. Dine Brands Global shares rose 3.1% to close at $74.46 on Thursday.
- Baird lowered Costco Wholesale Corporation COST price target from $575 to $535. Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained an Outperform rating. Costco shares fell 2.4% to $473.99 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut Snowflake Inc. SNOW price target from $200 to $188. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating. Snowflake shares rose 0.4% to $135.84 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett cut Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $344 to $315. Gordon Haskett analyst Jeff Farmer downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Domino's shares rose 1.2% to close at $305.32 on Thursday.
- HSBC raised Li Auto Inc. LI price target from $35 to $36. HSBC analyst Yuqian Ding maintained a Buy rating. Li Auto shares fell 0.2% to $25.28 in pre-market trading.
- Daiwa Capital boosted Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $200 to $218. Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan maintained an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5.9% to close at $190.90 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Apple Inc. AAPL price target $175 to $180. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating. Apple shares rose 0.4% to close at $145.91 on Thursday.
