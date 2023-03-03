Fans are calling for YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, to be appointed as Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA media head, but with Elon Musk at the helm, will this social media icon work for the tech giant?

What Happened: After Tesla’s 2023 Investor Day got dubbed as “long on aspiration, short on details,” resulting in investors’ and market experts’ disappointment, some fans have started a petition to appoint Mr. Beast as the company’s Media Head.

Some users were also against the idea saying Tesla is “technical engineering driven company” and customers don’t want a “slick presentation.”

Why It’s Important: MrBeast is the social media icon behind one of the largest Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL YouTube channels with 136 million subscribers.

Donaldson and Musk have shared a cordial relationship with fans reading their fun banter on Twitter over the years.

In December, the YouTube megastar also questioned Musk whether he could be the “new Twitter CEO,” to which Musk replied, “It’s not out of the question.”

While neither Musk nor Donaldson has reacted to the petition, seeing if the Tesla CEO will consider bringing the social media legend to the company’s headquarters will be interesting.

