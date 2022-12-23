MrBeast As Twitter CEO 'Not Out Of The Question.' Is Elon Musk Sensationalizing The Platform?

MrBeast has become the first megastar to make an offer to take over the role of 'Chief Twit' from Elon Musk, assuming the YouTube personality isn’t joking.

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, known for his expensive stunts and extravagant giveaways, posted to Twitter on Thursday to ask Musk, the current Twitter CEO, “Can I be the new Twitter Ceo?”

“It’s not out of the question,” Musk replied just minutes later.

What Happened

On Sunday, Musk conducted a poll on Twitter to ask his millions of followers whether he should step down from the CEO position and said he would “abide” by the results. The next day, Musk, presumably, began looking for a replacement for the leadership role after 57.5% of respondents voted in favor of Musk stepping down.

Musk acquired the micro-blogging website in late October and has used Twitter polls as a guide for policy decisions.

Since then, multiple names of the next potential Twitter CEO have been thrown into the proverbial hat, including but not limited to Jack Dorsey, Lex Fridman, Edward Snowden and Jason Calacanis.

Calacanis, an American Internet entrepreneur, angel investor and podcaster, has maintained some influence with Musk and was a name who appeared frequently in the Musk text log.

Although Calacanis has made it clear he would be open to taking on the CEO position, he has also, in the past, suggested Musk market Twitter to Donaldson. Calacanis believes Donaldson could help Twitter appeal to younger millennial and Gen Z users.

Why It Matters

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has repeatedly made claims that Twitter is on the brink of bankruptcy and his first steps at the company have been to tackle those issues.

To cut costs, Musk has gutted Twitter’s workforce and has begun to make many changes to the platform, several of which appear intended for eventual monetization.

To keep growing the platform, Musk will need to continue growing the user base, which will certainly involve bringing the younger generations to the website.

Donaldson’s involvement, whether as CEO or in another capacity, could certainly help sensationalize the platform and boost Twitter’s revenue. Donaldson recently broke a record for his over 100 million YouTube subscribers and for the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, broke another record for gaining the most subscribers in a week so far in 2022.

YouTube is owned by Alphabet Inc. GOOGL.

Image edited via Benzinga's Kurt Wild/Wiki Media Creative Commons