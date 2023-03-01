Major Wall Street indices closed mixed after the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing PMI rose to 47.7 last month from 47.4 in January, indicating inflation may continue to remain sticky. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials too added to the pain. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he is “open-minded” on either a 25 basis point or a 50 bps rate hike in March, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.43% lower on Wednesday and lost another 5.37% in extended trading after CEO Elon Musk unveiled the third part of his Master Plan that investors and traders believed lacked specifics about new products or services. Musk estimated transition to sustainable energy would take up approximately 0.2% of the entire globe’s surface for wind and solar solutions.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of Amazon closed 2.19% lower on Wednesday. The company said in a blog post it is announcing the general availability of Amazon Lightsail for Research, an offering that makes it easy for researchers and students to create and manage a high-performance CPU or a GPU research computer in just a few clicks on the cloud.

3. Plug Power Inc PLUG: Shares of the company closed 4.44% lower on Wednesday and lost another 2.25% in extended trading. Plug Power reported fourth-quarter revenue of $221 million, which missed a Wall Street estimate of $277.3 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Total revenue was up 40% year-over-year.

4. Salesforce Inc CRM: Shares of the company closed 2.3% higher on Wednesday and gained another 15.85% in extended trading. Salesforce's fourth-quarter revenue increased 14% to $8.38 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $7.99 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

5. Snowflake Inc SNOW: Shares of the company closed flat on Wednesday but lost 7.44% in extended trading. Snowflake reported fourth-quarter revenue of $589.01 million, up 53% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s top-line results came in above consensus estimates of $575.72 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

