Leidos Picks New CEO; Roger Krone To Retire As Chairman & CEO By May 2023

- Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS has appointed Thomas Bell as Chief Executive Officer, expected to be effective May 3, 2023.
- Bell, currently President - Defense Rolls-Royce plc; Chairman & CEO, Rolls-Royce North America Inc, will succeed current Chairman and CEO, Roger Krone.
- Prior to his current role, Bell was senior vice president of global sales & marketing for defense, space & security at Boeing Co BA.
- Krone will retire as Chairman at the time of the Leidos 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and as CEO when Bell's appointment becomes effective.
- The Board expects to appoint Robert S. Shapard as independent, non-executive chair after the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and will also nominate Bell to the Board.
- Krone will continue as a fully employed advisor through July of this year to facilitate the transition.
- Price Action: LDOS shares are trading lower by 1.59% at $97.70 on the last check Monday.
