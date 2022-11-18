Elon Musk's Ultimatum Triggers Mass Exodus At Twitter As Social Media Site Reportedly At Risk Of 'Breaking During Night'

There are mounting concerns over the stability of Twitter's platform after hundreds of employees chose to exit the company instead of agreeing to work "long hours at high intensity."

What Happened: The latest wave of departures include engineers responsible for bug fixing and preventing service outages, which has spurred questions on Twitter's stability, reported Reuters.

On Wednesday, Musk reportedly emailed employees telling them, "Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore."

The Twitter app used by employees was slowing down, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The source said that the public version was at risk of breaking during the night.

“If it does break, there is no one left to fix things in many areas,” said the person, according to Reuters.

Data from Downdetector indicated that outages began rising around 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday evening and peaked at 1914 reports at around 10:15 p.m. EST.

Twitter Outages — Courtesy Downdetector

Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why it Matters: Musk reportedly met some top employees in order to convince them to stay on, according to Reuters.

The company notified employees that it will close offices and cut badge access until Monday, two sources told the publication.

Alex Cohen, a Twitter employee who said he was fired in the afternoon, said he was in charge of managing badge access to Twitter offices.

"Elon just called me and asked if I could come back to help them regain access to HQ as they shut off all badges and accidentally locked themselves out," tweeted Cohen.

Musk replied to Cohen's tweet saying he was a "lifesaver." Cohen told his former boss that he was "glad" that he could let all the "hardcore engineers" back in the building.

Several fired employees included the tag "hardcore" in their tweets to take a dig at Musk and his calls for building an intense Twitter 2.0.

Meanwhile, Musk said he was not "super worried" about the exodus. He said on Twitter that "the best people are staying."

