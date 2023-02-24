Coca-Cola Once Said 'You Can't Beat The Real Thing,' Now They're Using ChatGPT And AI: Here's Why

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola Co KO is the latest company to dive into the use cases of artificial intelligence to improve business operations.

What Happened: Global consultancy company Bain & Company announced a partnership with OpenAI to use artificial intelligence with its enterprise clients.

The news came on the heels of Microsoft Corp MSFT investing an additional $10 billion in OpenAI.

OpenAI is the owner of artificial intelligence systems ChatGPT, DALL-E and Codex.

Bain & Company announced Coca-Cola as the first company as part of the alliance.

Bain previously worked with OpenAI on its management systems, research and processes to improve efficiency.

“AI has reached an inflection point and we foresee a huge wave of change and innovation for our clients across industries,” Bain & Company Managing Partner Manny Maceda said.

Related Link: Coca-Cola Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q4, Bottom Line Matches Street View

Why It’s Important: Macdea said artificial intelligence could create an “industrial revolution for knowledge work.”

“We’re delighted to have unmatched access to state-of-the-art foundation AI models, so that we can create tailored digital solutions for our clients and help them realize business value,” Maceda added.

Bain said the partnership would see OpenAI use cases for companies to improve technology, processes, operating models and data assets. Included in the list of use cases were building next-generation contact centers, boosting turnaround time for targeted messaging and improving productivity.

Coca-Cola would use ChatGPT and DALL-E to improve its brands, marketing and consumer experiences, according to the press release.

“We are excited to unleash the next generation of creativity offered by this rapidly emerging technology,” Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said. “We see opportunities to enhance our marketing through cutting-edge AI, along with exploring ways to improve our business operations and capabilities.”

While the use cases for artificial intelligence grow, those familiar with Coca-Cola’s slogans over the years might see the irony in using AI to write marketing materials.

Slogans have included: “You Can’t Beat the Real Thing" (1990), “Always Coca-Cola" (1993), “Coca-Cola…Real" (2003) and “Make it Real" (2005).

In this case, Coca-Cola might be beating the real thing by using artificial intelligence.

Read Next: This Entrepreneur Turned A Vending Machine Side Hustle Into A $300K Business - Now He Works Just 4 Hours

Photo: Tetiana Shumbasova via Shutterstock