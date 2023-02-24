Why Unity Software Shares Are Trading Lower

Unity Software Inc U shares are trading lower by 7.37% to $29.48 Friday afternoon on continued weakness after the company recently reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued weak guidance.

The company reported quarterly sales of $451.00 million which did beat the analyst consensus estimate of $438.81 million by roughly 2.8%. This sales figure is also a 42.8% percent increase over sales of $315.86 million in the same period last year.

Our Benzinga team on Thursday recapped Unity's earnings results. Several analysts also adjusted ratings Thursday morning, although the changes are all over the place...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, U has a 52-week high of $109.99 and a 52-week low of $21.22.