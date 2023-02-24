ñol


Volkswagen Plans To Build Own US Plant For Scout Brand: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 24, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY is reportedly planning to build a production plant in the U.S. for its new Scout brand, avoiding partner collaboration.
  • In May 2022, the automaker announced plans to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand by creating a separate, independent company to build Scout trucks and SUVs beginning in 2026, Reuters reported.
  • Also ReadGerman Court Says Volkswagen's Emission Software is Faulty
  • The company is also expanding its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to produce the ID. Buzz. 
  • The report further quoted a company spokesperson that a decision on whether to open a plant for Scout had not yet been made, but that production was still due to commence in 2026.
  • Also ReadVolkswagen Eyes Battery Cell Plant In Ontario
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares are trading lower by 3.94% at $17.18 on the last check Friday.

