Volkswagen Eyes Battery Cell Plant In Ontario: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 31, 2023 5:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY is reportedly planning to build a battery cell facility in Ontario, Canada.
  • The province of Ontario has also chipped in with investments and incentives, Reuters reported.
  • Ontario’s lobby register has recorded five entries in January for Volkswagen, including one for the CEO, Oliver Blume.
  • Also Read: Volkswagen Keeps IPO Option Open For Charging, Energy Business
  • The automaker had in December laid out its intention to construct a battery cell plant in North America.
  • Also ReadGoogle, Porsche Trying To Seal Deal For App Access
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 0.84% at $17.19 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

