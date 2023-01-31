Volkswagen Eyes Battery Cell Plant In Ontario: Report

- Volkswagen AG VWAGY is reportedly planning to build a battery cell facility in Ontario, Canada.
- The province of Ontario has also chipped in with investments and incentives, Reuters reported.
- Ontario’s lobby register has recorded five entries in January for Volkswagen, including one for the CEO, Oliver Blume.
- Also Read: Volkswagen Keeps IPO Option Open For Charging, Energy Business
- The automaker had in December laid out its intention to construct a battery cell plant in North America.
- Also Read: Google, Porsche Trying To Seal Deal For App Access
- Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 0.84% at $17.19 on Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.