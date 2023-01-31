Volkswagen Eyes Battery Cell Plant In Ontario: Report

by

Volkswagen AG VWAGY is reportedly planning to build a battery cell facility in Ontario, Canada.

The province of Ontario has also chipped in with investments and incentives, Reuters reported.

Ontario’s lobby register has recorded five entries in January for Volkswagen, including one for the CEO, Oliver Blume.

The automaker had in December laid out its intention to construct a battery cell plant in North America.

