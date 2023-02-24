Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

ACCO Brands Corp ACCO

Dividend Yield: 5.63%

5.63% Keybanc analyst Edward Yruma upgraded the stocks from Sector Weight to Overweight with a price target of $12 on Nov. 12, 2020. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Edward Yruma upgraded the stocks from Sector Weight to Overweight with a price target of $12 on Nov. 12, 2020. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $9 to $6 on Feb. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Hamed Khorsand downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $9 to $6 on Feb. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: ACCO Brands reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

3M Co MMM

Dividend Yield: 5.51%

5.51% UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier maintained a Sell rating and lowered the price target from $168 to $118 on March 11, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst Markus Mittermaier maintained a Sell rating and lowered the price target from $168 to $118 on March 11, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $117 to $126 on Dec. 9, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $117 to $126 on Dec. 9, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Recent News: 3M raised its quarterly dividend from $1.49 per share to $1.50 per share.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc HY

Dividend Yield: 4.05%

4.05% Baird analyst Mircea Dobre downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral on March 2, 2028. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Mircea Dobre downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral on March 2, 2028. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. EF Hutton analyst Chip Moore maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $85 to $75 on March 2, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Chip Moore maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $85 to $75 on March 2, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Hyster-Yale Materials, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $2.20 per share. The company is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

