After Telegram and Twitter, Meta Platforms Inc.’s META instant messaging platform, WhatsApp plans to introduce Apple Inc.’s AAPL iMessage-like edit feature.

What Happened: WhatsApp’s iMessage-like edit feature is under development for the iOS, Android and desktop beta versions, according to WaBetaInfo.

The new feature would enable users to edit sent messages for up to 15 minutes. An edited message will be labeled “Edited” within the chat bubble.

The current version of this new feature is only available for text messages. However, it is expected to expand to editing captions for images, videos and documents in the future, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: WhatsApp is set to give users the same time limit to edit sent messages that iMessage does. However, while iMessage shows a history of the edits to users, WhatsApp would only show an “Edited” label.

Telegram allows users to edit texts in private chats and groups for two days after they are sent. Twitter Blue users can edit tweets within 30 minutes of posting.

