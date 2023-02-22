Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Subpoenaed In Jan.6 Capitol Riots Probe: NYT

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have reportedly been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury by the special counsel probing the Jan.6 insurrection.

What Happened: The move by the special counsel, Jack Smith, shows that high-level witnesses are not off the limits for his investigation, The New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Ivanka, who acted as an advisor to her father during his term as president, was present in the Oval Office on Jan.6, 2021, as the former president called then Vice President Mike Pence to block or delay the certification of Electoral College results which would show that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, according to the Times.

She also reportedly accompanied Trump to a rally at the Ellipse from where many of the former president’s supporters moved to riot at the Capitol building.

Kushner, who acted as a senior advisor during Trump’s presidency, went to the White House while the Trump supporters had been rioting for hours, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Ivanka and Jared were parties in efforts to tell rioters to go home and then later to commit to a transition to Biden, noted the Times.

The couple has already testified before the Jan.6 House select committee that investigated the insurrection.

There is no clarity on whether Trump will move to block Ivanka and Jared from testifying by invoking executive privilege, according to the report.

It should be noted that Smith has already subpoenaed Pence to testify about his interactions with Trump on the day of the riots.

