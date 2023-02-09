ñol


Mike Pence Subpoenaed By Special Counsel Looking Into Trump's Role In Jan. 6 Riots

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
February 9, 2023 7:38 PM | 1 min read
Trump-era Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by a special counsel looking into his boss’ role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Special Counsel Jack Smith wants Pence to testify regarding his interactions with former President Donald Trump — until the presidential elections held in 2020 and on the day of the riots, reported CNN.

Smith is also seeking documents and testimony related to the events of Jan. 6, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Months of negotiations were held before the subpoena was issued, according to a prior CNN report.

In November, Pence blamed Trump for endangering him and his family. He revealed in a book the details of a call with the former president in which the latter called him a “wimp.”

