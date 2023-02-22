Why Amesite Stock Is Trading Sharply Lower

Amesite Inc AMST shares are trading lower by 29.59% to $2.91 going into the close of Wednesday's session after the company effected a 1-for-12 reverse stock split.

What Else?

Amesite says the reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 12 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock, with any fractional shares being rounded up to the next higher whole share.

The company now has approximately 2,533,359 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMST has a 52-week high of $12.60 and a 52-week low of $1.56.