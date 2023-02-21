Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Are Falling

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading lower by 9.12% to $1.64 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several retail & apparel companies are trading lower for the session as investors digest recent earnings reports from major retailers. Higher rates have also dampened overall market sentiment.

See Also: What Home Depot Q4 Earnings Mean For Lowe's, The Broader Economy

What's Happening With Other Retail Stocks?

Home Depot Inc shares are sliding on weak quarterly results, and one analyst sees the report as a sign that consumer spending is softening due to inflation.

Home Depot reported fourth-quarter revenue of $35.83 billion, which missed estimates of $35.97 billion. The home improvement retailer turned in quarterly earnings of $3.30 per share, which came in slightly above estimates of $3.28 per share...Read More

Also affecting retail stocks is weak guidance from Walmart Inc. The retailer sees first-quarter adj. EPS in the range of $1.25-$1.30 vs. $1.36 est., as well as FY24 adj. EPS in the range of $5.90-$6.05 vs $6.50 est...Read more

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BBBY has a 52-week high of $30.06 and a 52-week low of $1.27.