A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Hovnanian Enterprises HOV - P/E: 2.18 M.D.C. Holdings MDC - P/E: 4.89 Dillard's DDS - P/E: 8.11 Academy Sports ASO - P/E: 8.81 Children's Place PLCE - P/E: 7.2

Hovnanian Enterprises saw a decrease in earnings per share from 10.82 in Q3 to $7.24 now. M.D.C. Holdings's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.08, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.98. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.53%, which has decreased by 1.28% from 6.81% in the previous quarter.

Dillard's saw an increase in earnings per share from 10.96 in Q3 to $16.89 now. Academy Sports's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.69, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.3. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.62%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 0.7%.

Children's Place saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.89 in Q2 to $3.33 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.17%, which has increased by 0.3% from last quarter's yield of 2.87%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.